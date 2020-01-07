James Blunt: Posh people have feelings too

James Blunt has said the abuse he suffers for being posh is “entirely justified”.

The chart-topping singer, 45, attended the £41,775-a-year Harrow School and his father, Colonel Charles Blount, is a former cavalry officer.

Blunt, who released new album Once Upon A Mind in October last year, is well-known for trading barbs with his critics on Twitter.

He told TV presenter Natalie Pinkham’s In The Pink podcast: “Any grief I’ve had for being a posh twat is entirely justified. I speak with an incredibly stupid accent.

James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley at the wedding of Ellie Goulding (Peter Byrne/PA)

“But whether or not I deserve being in the music business, it should just be about the music.

“And music that is emotionally charged then anybody can feel it. You know what, posh people have feelings too.”

Blunt’s detractors include former Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher, who branded him “boring”.

He added: “I’m in a business that’s very shallow, where people think being mean to others means you get some cool brownie points.

“Some of these people say things like this about anyone doing well in the music business in order to keep themselves relevant and in the papers.”

Noel Gallagher has called James Blunt ‘boring’ (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The You’re Beautiful singer, who lives in Ibiza with his wife Sofia Wellesley, also addressed the “incredible” carbon footprint he creates by touring the world.

He said: “We’re entirely hypocritical about it.

“My wife is very active in helping the ocean regenerate and is currently studying a masters in sustainability, and then there’s me who creates this incredible carbon footprint by travelling the world on these tours.

“I do talk about it a lot and we plant a tree for every ticket that we buy online and my house in Ibiza is effectively off-grid.

“We have water from a well, and heat from a sun is my heating and my power.

“But nothing is ever going to make up for my carbon footprint so I can’t do any preaching because I am one of the most guilty.”

