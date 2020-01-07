Gwyneth Paltrow says she is still ‘friendly’ with former boyfriend Brad Pitt

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she is still “friendly” with her former boyfriend Brad Pitt and remains close with a number of her other ex-partners.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she said she doesn’t have “any really really bad blood” with Pitt after their split in 1997.

The pair had briefly been engaged.

Speaking to the magazine, Paltrow added that she remains on good terms with a some of her former partners, including Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, saying: “It’s not like there’s a finish line: ‘Oh, we consciously uncoupled; we’re done.’

“It’s a lifelong commitment to constantly reinvent your relationship with your ex, which you do presumably because you have children together.

Paltrow also said her and Martin remain close following their split (Myung Jung Kim/PA)

“I don’t see a reason to do it if you don’t have children together. Some people do.

“But I think we put all the hard work in at the beginning. I would say very rarely is it difficult now.”

She added that her and Martin, who separated in 2014, still “love each other”.

The pair, who have children together, hit the headlines when they announced they had “consciously uncoupled”.

Tony Woods, another of her ex-boyfriends, who she went out with at school, remains “one of her best friends”, according to Paltrow.

He told the magazine that he recently texted Paltrow, who is now married to TV producer Brad Falchuk, a “question about infrared versus traditional saunas”.

Woods said: “She’s an ongoing resource for physical and spiritual improvement.”