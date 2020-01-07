Everything you need to know about Bafta-nominated film Parasite

Darkly comic Korean thriller Parasite has become one of the most talked about foreign language films of recent years and has now been nominated for four Baftas.

The subtitled satire about class division, directed by Snowpiercer filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, has already won the Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival and been a box office hit in the US.

It has also established a firm presence online, where gifs from the film have become popular on Twitter and young cinephiles have dubbed themselves the #Bonghive.

The movie follows the unemployed Kim family, who insinuate themselves into the lives and the home of the wealthy Park family.

They lie about their qualifications and relationship to each other to become indispensable to their oblivious employers and develop a taste for the good life.

The film stars the director’s frequent collaborator Song Kang Ho as Kim Ki-teak, whose family are all living in a squalid basement until his son lies his way into a tutoring job with the Parks.

One by one, they gradually infiltrate their luxurious home, attempting to take over their affluent lifestyle.

However, things take a dark turn when an unexpected interloper threatens their new comfort.

It has already won a Golden Globe for best foreign language film and is now in the running for best film, best director, best original screenplay and best film not in the English language at the Baftas.

Parasite is released in UK cinemas on February 7.