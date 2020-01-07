Cynthia Erivo, Greta Gerwig and Awkwafina among Bafta snubs

The Bafta nominations, which have been criticised for a lack of diversity, meant snubs for the likes of Cynthia Erivo, Awkwafina and Antonio Banderas.

It has been thought that British actress Erivo might land a nod for her performance as Harriet Tubman in biopic Harriet, after landing nominations from the Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild.

Also overlooked was Awkwafina, who won a Golden Globe for her role in The Farewell, although she does feature in the EE rising star category.

Awkwafina with her Golden Globe (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Instead Irish actress Jessie Buckley landed a surprise nod for her role as an aspiring country singer in Wild Rose.

Also overlooked in the acting categories were Antonio Banderas for Pain And Glory and Robert De Niro for The Irishman, with Taron Egerton landing a spot for his turn in Rocketman after his unexpected win at the Golden Globes.

Robert De Niro missed out on a nomination (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile Margot Robbie’s double nomination in the supporting actress category, for both Bombshell and Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood, meant there was no room for Hustlers’ Jennifer Lopez and Zhao Shuzhen from The Farewell.

The director category is once again an all-male shortlist, freezing out Little Women filmmaker Greta Gerwig and The Farewell’s Lulu Wang.

Greta Gerwig did not get a directing nomination (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Gerwig was recognised in the adapted screenplay category, while Wang’s film is listed in the film not in the English language category.

Gerwig’s partner Noah Baumbach was also locked out of the directing category, but did get an original screenplay nod for Marriage Story.

There were no nominations at all for the big screen version of Downton Abbey, which was a box office success last year.