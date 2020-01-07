Advertising
Bafta film nominees list: Who is up for an award this year?
Todd Phillips’s Joker leads the way, followed by The Irishman and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood.
This year’s Bafta film nominations have been announced, with Joker leading the way after scoring 11.
Netflix’s The Irishman and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood have both received 10 nominations in total.
This year’s nominee categories also include a casting one, the first new addition in 21 years, Bafta said.
Here is a list of this year’s nominees:
– Outstanding British Film
1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
– Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Sir Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
– Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Margot Robbie, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Florence Pugh, Little Women
– Best Film
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite.
– Director
Sam Mendes for 1917
Martin Scorsese for The Irishman
Todd Phillips for Joker
Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Bong Joon-Ho for Parasite.
– Leading Actor
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
– Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy
– Animated Film
Frozen 2
Klaus
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
– Original Screenplay
Booksmart – Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho
– Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
– Original Score
1917, Thomas Newman
Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino
Joker, Hildur Gudnadottir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, John Williams
– Casting
Joker, Shayna Markowitz
Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Victoria Thomas
The Personal History Of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe
The Two Popes, Nina Gold
– Cinematography
1917, Roger Deakins
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
Le Mans ’66, Phedon Papamichael
Film not in the English language
The Farewell, Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia
For Sama, Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
Pain And Glory, Pedro Almodovar, Agustín Almodovar
Parasite, Bong Joon-ho
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire, Celine Sciamma, Benedicte Couvreur
Editing
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Le Mans ’66, Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Fred Raskin
EE Rising Star Award
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward
Producer Kathleen Kennedy will be awarded the Bafta Fellowship at the film ceremony, which is being held on February 2.
