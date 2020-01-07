Ashley Roberts addresses Masked Singer speculation

Ashley Roberts has said people “need to watch” The Masked Singer to find out whether she is a mystery contestant amid speculation that she has appeared on the show.

Speaking on Heart Breakfast, the singer was asked whether she had featured on the ITV programme disguised as a daisy or an octopus.

When asked about the speculation by host Amanda Holden, the former Pussycat Dolls singer tried to brush off the question, saying she has “had a crazy busy schedule lately”.

The judging panel is tasked with guessing the identities of the programme’s contestants (Scott Garfitt/PA)

She added: “I love a costume, I mean I do like to have a little dress up.

“I think you need to watch the show and find out, don’t you.”

When pressed on whether she has donned fancy dress for the programme, which is based on a South Korean format, she added: “I don’t know who it is, I wouldn’t know.”

The show, which debuted on Saturday and continued on Sunday night, sees celebrities and public figures compete dressed in elaborate outfits which conceal their identity.

On Sunday, former Labour home secretary Alan Johnson was unmasked from an elaborate pharaoh costume after he failed to impress the panel of judges with his rendition of Walk Like An Egyptian by The Bangles.

The judging panel of Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora failed to guess his identity despite being given a number of clues.

On Saturday, former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer was the first celebrity to be unmasked after being eliminated, having performed as a butterfly.

More than five million viewers tuned in to watch the surreal new show on Saturday night.