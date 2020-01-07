Menu

1917 star George MacKay reveals he auditioned for Game Of Thrones

Showbiz | Published:

But the actor refused to say which character he went for.

1917 World Premiere – London

The star of 1917 George MacKay has revealed that he auditioned for Game Of Thrones – but failed to win the part.

The actor, 27, appears alongside Dean-Charles Chapman in Sir Sam Mendes’ First World War epic, which has earned nine Bafta nominations.

He told GQ Hype magazine that he had gone for a role in HBO’s sprawling fantasy epic, although he refused to say which character.

British Independent Film Awards 2019 – London
George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman (Matt Crossick/PA)

He said: “I have auditioned for it in the past and did not get a job. I gave it my best, but I did not get it.”

His 1917 co-star Chapman appeared in Game Of Thrones as Tommen Baratheon, the youngest son of the fearsome Cersei Lannister.

And Richard Madden, who also appears in 1917 as a soldier, played Robb Stark in the first three series.

1917 World Premiere – London
Richard Madden at the 1917 world premiere (Ian West/PA)

MacKay also said filming 1917, which is shot and edited to look as if it was filmed in one take, was challenging because a single mistake would ruin the entire scene.

He said: “It’s a terrible, terrible feeling. But everyone was very supportive.”

Read the full interview at GQ Hype.

