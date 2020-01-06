Advertising
Strictly’s Shirley Ballas opens up about adoption talks
The star also talked about having her breast implants removed.
Shirley Ballas has revealed that she and her partner Daniel Taylor have talked about adopting a child.
The Strictly Come Dancing judge said the couple – who met doing panto in 2018 – have been discussing the idea of taking in a child for months.
“We have spoken about that, we have,” Ballas, 59, said on Loose Women.
“We’re in the realms of talking about that the last six months – and if we have a home, we could give someone a home.”
She went on: “I think it’s really quite important. It doesn’t matter who has the home, if you can give a home to a child who’s been in care for such a long time, I think it’s very important.”
The dancer also opened up about having her breast implants removed, saying Taylor had been a “huge support”.
The TV star had the operation last year due to cancer fears.
“It took me a few years to make the decision to take out the implant,” she said.
“They had separated, they were uncomfortable, they felt heavy.
“And it was finding a surgeon that would not only take the implant out but would also take the capsule out because I don’t think people realise what grows around the implant.”
Praising her partner for his help, she added: “I couldn’t have done this journey without him, for sure.”
Loose Women is on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV.
