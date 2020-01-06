Strictly’s Shirley Ballas opens up about adoption talks

Shirley Ballas has revealed that she and her partner Daniel Taylor have talked about adopting a child.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge said the couple – who met doing panto in 2018 – have been discussing the idea of taking in a child for months.

“We have spoken about that, we have,” Ballas, 59, said on Loose Women.

Shirley Ballas and Daniel Taylor (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“We’re in the realms of talking about that the last six months – and if we have a home, we could give someone a home.”

She went on: “I think it’s really quite important. It doesn’t matter who has the home, if you can give a home to a child who’s been in care for such a long time, I think it’s very important.”

The dancer also opened up about having her breast implants removed, saying Taylor had been a “huge support”.

The TV star had the operation last year due to cancer fears.

“It took me a few years to make the decision to take out the implant,” she said.

“They had separated, they were uncomfortable, they felt heavy.

“And it was finding a surgeon that would not only take the implant out but would also take the capsule out because I don’t think people realise what grows around the implant.”

Praising her partner for his help, she added: “I couldn’t have done this journey without him, for sure.”

Loose Women is on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV.