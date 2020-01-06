Stormzy and Lewis Capaldi neck-and-neck in album chart

Lewis Capaldi and Stormzy are neck-and-neck in the album charts as the Scottish singer bids to claim the top spot for the second time in 2020.

Rapper Stormzy’s Heavy Is The Head has sold just 400 fewer copies than Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, which was the biggest album of 2019.

Capaldi is currently ahead on physical sales in the race to be named number one on Friday, while Stormzy leads on downloads and streaming.

Heavy Is The Head is the second album by rapper Stormzy (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Official Chart Company’s midweek sales update places Ed Sheeran’s No. 6 Collaborations Project in third ahead of Sir Rod Stewart’s You’re In My Heart and Harry Styles’ Fine Line.

The week’s current highest new entry is the Gene Pitney collection Gold, which is sitting in 17th place.

Last week, Capaldi scored the first number one album of the year, while Stormzy’s song Own It, which features Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy, was crowned the first number one single of 2020.

Ed Sheeran is currently sitting in third in the album chart (Ben Birchall/PA)

Capaldi’s bright start to the new year follows a successful 2019, when his album topped the charts for several weeks after it was released in May.

The singer-songwriter, who also plays the guitar, spent seven weeks at number one with his breakout single Someone You Loved.

Stormzy, who headlined Glastonbury and won numerous awards last year, is enjoying continued success after Own It scored 57,000 chart sales last week, in addition to 6.6 million streams.