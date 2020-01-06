Nicole Scherzinger appears to confirm new romance

Nicole Scherzinger appears to have confirmed a romance with Thom Evans.

The Pussycat Dolls singer, 41, has been romantically linked to the rugby star since last year.

She seemed to make their relationship official on Monday by posting a picture on Twitter of them at the Golden Globes together.

The snap showed them on the red carpet, with their arms around each other.

Scherzinger was previously in a high-profile relationship with Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton.

They dated on and off for several years but split in 2015.

Evans, 34, used to date model and actress Kelly Brook.