Laura Fraser: Doctor Who role was inconceivable

Laura Fraser has said she battled nerves when she appeared on Doctor Who because in her head a role in the sci-fi hit had been “almost out of reach”.

The actress grew up watching the programme and said when she was a child it was “inconceivable” that she would ever be in it.

Fraser, 43, makes a guest appearance in the current 12th series of the show.

She said: “I was quite nervous because when there’s a show that you’ve watched as a child that is so iconic and almost out of reach in your head because when you were a kid watching, it just seemed like it would be inconceivable that you could ever actually be on that TV show.

“It was really exciting.

“There was so many lovely and funny people and we were travelling around quite a lot to different places in these outrageous costumes and being silly and telling stories and having a laugh.”

Jodie Whittaker (Ian West/PA)

The actress said Time Lord Jodie Whittaker helped settle her nerves.

“They were so welcoming,” she said.

“Jodie and everybody – they were so warm and welcoming.

“I was nervous on my first day and they completely put me at ease. They’re just so open.”

Fraser stars in Doctor Who on January 12. The episode airs at 7.10pm on BBC One.