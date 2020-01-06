Brad Pitt makes Titanic gag as he thanks Leonardo DiCaprio at Golden Globes

Brad Pitt joked he would have “shared the raft” with Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic as he thanked his Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood co-star at the Golden Globes.

Pitt was named best supporting actor for his role as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s film about a washed up actor and his stunt double.

However, he used his speech to make a gag about DiCaprio’s role in the 1997 film Titanic, in which his character freezes to death in the Atlantic while Kate Winslet’s character takes refuge on a piece of floating furniture.

This one's for Rick Dalton. Brad Pitt wins Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture at The #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/0QK3TfomI1 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 6, 2020

He offered thanks to “my partner in crime LDC,” adding: “Before The Revenant, I used to watch year after year as his co-stars accepted awards and got up and thanked him profusely and I now know why.

“He’s an all-star, a gent and I wouldn’t be here without you man, I thank you.

“Still, I would have shared the raft.”

Pitt also thanked his parents watching at home, saying: “I wanted to bring my Mom but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to they say I’m dating, so it would just be awkward.”

This drew a laugh from his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, who was seated in the crowd as a nominee for The Morning Show.

Pitt also took the chance to pay tribute to his fellow nominees in the category, saying: “Holy moly, when I was starting out these names that were just listed Pacino, Pesci, Hanks, and my de facto mentor from afar Sir Tony Hopkins, were like gods to me, so all my respect.”