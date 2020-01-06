Best night for Britain at Golden Globes this century

Britain has enjoyed its best performance at the Golden Globes this century.

A total of 10 British wins were clocked up by the end of the night.

Four were for acting: Brian Cox (Succession), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag).

Three wins were for TV series that are UK-US co-productions: Fleabag, Succession and Chernobyl.

Only TV series that are co-productions between the US and a foreign country are eligible for the Golden Globes.

Another UK-US co-production, the film 1917, won best motion picture drama. Its British director Sam Mendes also picked up an award.

Completing the 10 wins was Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s joint award for the song I’m Gonna Love Me Again, from Rocketman.

The 10 wins is one more than the previous record of nine, which was set in 2007.

Britain has a track record of mixed fortunes at the Golden Globes.

The number of wins has dipped as low as one in 2014 and none at all in 2010.

This year’s tally of 10 is up four on last year.

The Golden Globes were first awarded in 1944, but the line-up of categories has changed several times, as have the rules for eligibility.