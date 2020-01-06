Best dressed stars flash the flesh on Golden Globes red carpet

Gwyneth Paltrow left little to the imagination in a transparent gown that showcased her toned abs at the Golden Globes.

The Goop founder, who stars in and produces nominated series The Politician, sported a sheer brown dress with a tiered skirt.

Gwyneth Paltrow (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Scarlett Johansson, who was nominated for Marriage Story, opted for a plunging red gown with a long train, teamed with diamonds and slicked back hair.

Scarlett Johansson (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was the toast of the evening as she bagged two awards for Fleabag, chose a glittery trouser suit, worn with nothing underneath.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Aniston, who was nominated for her role on The Morning Show, wore a strapless, belted black dress.

Jennifer Aniston (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile Kerry Washington showed some skin in a blazer and skirt, replacing a top with a belly chain woven round her body.

Kerry Washington (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Saoirse Ronan, who was nominated for Little Women, wore a backless beaded nude-coloured gown.

Saoirse Ronan (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Elsewhere, Taylor Swift opted for a brightly patterned down with a cut out on her chest.

Taylor Swift (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Cate Blanchett, nominated for Where’d You Go, Bernadette?, chose a pale yellow gown with a cut-out jewelled top and dramatic sleeves.

Cate Blanchett (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bombshell star Charlize Theron chose an asymmetric green gown with visible black boning by Dior.

Charlize Theron (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Golden Globes were presented by Ricky Gervais at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.