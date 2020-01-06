Advertising
Best dressed stars flash the flesh on Golden Globes red carpet
A whole host of famous faces opted for revealing ensembles.
Gwyneth Paltrow left little to the imagination in a transparent gown that showcased her toned abs at the Golden Globes.
The Goop founder, who stars in and produces nominated series The Politician, sported a sheer brown dress with a tiered skirt.
Scarlett Johansson, who was nominated for Marriage Story, opted for a plunging red gown with a long train, teamed with diamonds and slicked back hair.
Meanwhile Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was the toast of the evening as she bagged two awards for Fleabag, chose a glittery trouser suit, worn with nothing underneath.
Jennifer Aniston, who was nominated for her role on The Morning Show, wore a strapless, belted black dress.
Meanwhile Kerry Washington showed some skin in a blazer and skirt, replacing a top with a belly chain woven round her body.
Saoirse Ronan, who was nominated for Little Women, wore a backless beaded nude-coloured gown.
Elsewhere, Taylor Swift opted for a brightly patterned down with a cut out on her chest.
Cate Blanchett, nominated for Where’d You Go, Bernadette?, chose a pale yellow gown with a cut-out jewelled top and dramatic sleeves.
Bombshell star Charlize Theron chose an asymmetric green gown with visible black boning by Dior.
The Golden Globes were presented by Ricky Gervais at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
