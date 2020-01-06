All white on the night for Jennifer Lopez on red carpet at Golden Globes

The red carpet Golden Globes was dominated by a host of stars in white ensembles, led by Jennifer Lopez in a show-stopping gown.

The star, who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Hustlers, chose a dramatic white dress with a huge green and gold bow on the front.

Jennifer Lopez (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She teamed the dress with delicate jewels and wore her hair in a large plaited bun.

She posed on the red carpet with fiance Alex Rodriguez, who smiled for photographers in a dark tuxedo.

Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Pose star Billy Porter, who is nominated for the best actor in a TV drama series, arrived in a white shirt and trousers with a white cummerbund and white jacket with a huge feathered train, which had to be carried to stop it dragging behind him.

Billy Porter (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

He said the outfit took three months to make and work began on the Alex Vinash ensemble before he was even nominated for the prize, adding “It was with the hope.”

The actor teamed the eye-catching outfit with Tiffany jewels and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Reese Witherspoon, who is nominated alongside co-star Jennifer Aniston for her role in The Morning Show, chose a slim-fitting asymmetric white dress with a ruffle along the front.

Reese Witherspoon (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Margot Robbie also opted for white for the outfit, sporting a strapless gown with a floral bodice and a long white skirt with pockets.

The actress, who is nominated for her role in Fox News drama Bombsell, posed with her hands in her pockets to show off the feature.

Margot Robbie (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Sex Education actress Gillian Anderson also chose white, sporting a floor-length white gown with a knot feature on the shoulder, teamed with a gold clutch.

Gillian Anderson (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Fleabag’s Andrew Scott eschewed the traditional black tuxedo to choose white too, teaming his pale jacket with a white bow tie.

The actor, who is nominated for supporting actor in a limited series for his role as the priest in the BBC series, matched his dapper look with slicked back hair.

Andrew Scott (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood star Julia Butters chose a nude coloured gown with sequinned flowers and a large black bow on her waist.

Julia Butters (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Greta Gerwig also opted for a pop of white, choosing an off-the shoulder black gown with a heavy white trim.

Greta Gerwig (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

However, other stars opted for other bold colours for the glittering red carpet event.

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer, who is nominated for the leading actress in a drama prize, chose a dramatic green gown.

Jodie Comer (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift, whose song Beautiful Ghosts from Cats is nominated, also sported green, with large yellow flowers and a cut-out on her chest.

Taylor Swift (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Golden Globes will be handed out at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.