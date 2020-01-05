Stacey Solomon and baby son Rex cheer on Joe Swash during DOI debut

Stacey Solomon turned out to support her boyfriend Joe Swash in his Dancing On Ice debut, bringing their baby son Rex with her.

The Loose Women star, 30, cheered from the audience as EastEnders star Swash, 37, took to the rink with his professional partner Alexandra Schauman.

They skated to Dance With Me Tonight by Olly Murs and were flanked by two female skaters for part of the routine, the first of the night.

Stacey Solomon and Rex (@staceysolomon/Twitter)

Solomon posed with eight-month-old Rex for a selfie, which she shared on Instagram and captioned: “Ready and waiting for you daddy.”

Later she told the studio audience: “I think I was more nervous than Joe. I was just hoping he wasn’t going to fall over.”

Asked how she managed to stop Rex from misbehaving, the TV star replied: “He is thoroughly enjoying the sequins.”

The couple welcomed Rex in May last year and the child has appeared with Solomon on a special episode of Loose Women.

New judge John Barrowman praised Swash’s routine, telling him that it was “fabulous”, “energetic” and “fun” despite him nearly falling over at one point.

He added: “You almost went (over) – that made me a bit on edge but a great performance.”

He scored a total of 21.5 out of a possible 40 points from the judges.