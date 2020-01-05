EastEnders fan Lord Sugar offers to help out soap in unexpected way

Lord Alan Sugar has thrown his hat into the ring as a scriptwriter for EastEnders.

The business tycoon, who is an avid fan of the BBC One soap, often tweets about the show’s storylines.

The 72-year-old Amstrad founder, originally from Hackney, east London, made the offer over Twitter after critiquing a recent storyline in which it was revealed that Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) was in fact alive.

I am available Monday to Friday if you need any script writing or better still script testing @bbceastenders https://t.co/S3GImc8tVh — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) January 5, 2020

Alerting his followers to the fact all his predictions had been correct, he wrote: “I told you Denise was wrong. Patrick’s wife is not cheating, She has a grown son, that’s who she was calling. I also told you Keanu is not dead.”

The official EastEnders account replied, saying: “We’ve been told.”

The Apprentice star then quipped: “I am available Monday to Friday if you need any script writing or better still script testing.”

Lord Sugar is a fan of EastEnders (Andrew Stuart/PA)

Fans were quick to show their approval of the idea.

One fan account demanded the BBC One soap give him a job, while another suggested he could be cast in the role of one of Walford’s market traders.