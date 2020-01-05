Davina McCall opens up about ’emotional turmoil’ of divorce

Davina McCall has opened up about her split from her husband of 17 years, saying she went through “absolute emotional turmoil”.

The TV presenter split from Matthew Robertson, the father of her three children, in 2017.

The former Big Brother host has also talked about her relationship with her new partner, although she is “conscious in being completely mindful” and keeping it out of the limelight.

Davina McCall and Matthew Robertson in 2010 (Zak Hussein/PA)

McCall, 52, told the Mail On Sunday’s You magazine: “Going through a divorce is a traumatic experience and it is something that needs to be navigated as carefully as possible.

“Two years on, we have both grown as people and we can now co-parent happily and acknowledge that it was the right thing for us to go through even though it involved absolute emotional turmoil.”

She said she will never “go into great details” about her split from former Pet Rescue presenter Robertson because she has “a huge amount of respect” for him and her children.

McCall said she also wants to remain quiet because she has respect for the family of her new partner, celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas.

She added: “It would not be right in any way for me to talk about my relationship – it would not be fair at all on any party.

“No-one else involved is in the public eye so it would be even worse for me to drag them in.

“I am always conscious of being completely mindful. If I go to an event with Michael, we arrive separately to avoid any photos.

“This is just something that I try to keep as private as possible. It’s complicated.”

McCall married Robertson in a star-studded wedding in June 2000.

They have two daughters, Holly and Tilly, and a son called Chester.

She was previously married to actor Andrew Leggett.

McCall is currently starring on new ITV celebrity talent show The Masked Singer.