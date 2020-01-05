All the nominees ahead of the 77th Golden Globes

Netflix productions lead the way in both the film and TV categories ahead of the Golden Globes.

The great and the good of Hollywood will gather inside the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday for the 77th annual awards show.

Netflix’s Marriage Story has more nominations than any other film with six, one more than The Irishman and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood on five.

On the small screen, Netflix’s The Crown and Unbelievable earned four nods each, the joint most alongside HBO and Sky’s Chernobyl.

Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman is nominated for five awards at the Golden Globes (Ian West/PA)

Here is a list of the TV and film nominees for the 2020 Golden Globe awards:

Golden Globe TV Nominees

Best Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

The Politician

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Christina Applegate, Dead To Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming A God In Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Dame Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch-22, Hulu

Chernobyl,HBO

Fosse/Verdon,FX

The Loudest Voice, Showtime

Unbelievable, Netflix

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies, HBO

The Crown, Netflix

Killing Eve, BBC America

The Morning Show, Apple TV Plus

Succession, HBO

Golden Globe Film Nominees

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale, Ford V Ferrari (Le Mans 66)

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Dame Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day

Sir Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Beautiful Ghosts, Cats (Music and lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift)

I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman (Music by Sir Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)

Into The Unknown, Frozen 2 (Music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)

Spirit, The Lion King (Music and lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh and Beyonce)

Stand Up, Harriet (Music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo)

In addition, Tom Hanks will will be honoured with the Cecil B DeMille Award. Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres will receive the TV counterpart to Hanks’ award, the newly-created Carol Burnett Award.