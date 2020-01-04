The Masked Singer viewers amused and confused at mystery celebrity performers

Surreal new reality show The Masked Singer confused viewers over the identities of the celebrity performers – and they were also left baffled by the guesses from the panel.

The programme takes the form of a guessing game that will see 12 famous faces compete to pull off the best performance while concealed in an elaborate costume.

The first six stars – whose identities were not revealed – took to the stage in the first episode of the series on Saturday night.

The panel, comprised of Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Ken Jeong, was convinced the performers could be A-listers such as Olivia Colman, Sir Ian McKellen, Margot Robbie, Dame Angela Lansbury and Emilia Clarke.

Viewers were amused by some of the panel’s guesses, and joked that they would be left disappointed by the real identity of each performer.

One wrote on Twitter: “I love all these really A-list people they keep guessing when it’s going to be someone off Holby City or something #MaskedSinger.”

Another quipped: “All these A-list guesses from Judges just makes the inevitable reveal of a soap star all the worse #MaskedSinger.”

One viewer tweeted that the judges “are making me laugh with some of their guesses though, as if Butterfly is going to be Angela Lansbury?! #MaskedSinger”.

Former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer was the first celebrity to be unmasked after being eliminated, having performed as a butterfly.

The Hangover star Jeong was convinced Palmer was Murder, She Wrote actress Dame Angela.

One amused viewer wrote on Twitter: “If the butterfly was the 94 year old Angela Lansbury I would die from laughter #MaskedSinger.”

Other fans of the show were left scratching their heads over who the stars could be, with guesses on Twitter including Pointless host Alexander Armstrong, singer Charlotte Church, actor John Barrowman and Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams.

Some were simply at a loss, with TV presenter Rick Edwards tweeting: “Well, I can’t help myself, I don’t like myself, but I DO want to know who’s in that duck costume #MaskedSinger.”

Former Crimewatch host Rav Wilding posted: “Oh would someone please just take a mask off?! #MaskedSinger.”

Declan Donnelly of presenting duo Ant and Dec tweeted his approval of the programme, describing it as “batshit nuts” and adding: “But I have to say I really enjoyed it! Like nothing else on telly. Great job @joeldommett, @ThisisDavina, @RitaOra, @wossy & @kenjeong. D.”

Based on a South Korean format, The Masked Singer has been a hit show in the US where famous contestants have included rapper T-Pain, music stars Donny Osmond, Seal and Gladys Knight and actress Rumer Willis.

The Masked Singer continues on ITV at 8pm on Sunday.