Coachella 2020 line-up revealed

Rage Against The Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean are set to headline this year’s Coachella music festival.

The annual event takes place in the Southern California desert over two weekends in April, with the same line-up for each one.

Rock band Rage Against The Machine will perform on both of the festival’s Friday slots, while rapper Scott will headline the Saturdays and singer Ocean the Sundays.

Weekend 1 is sold out ? Register for Weekend 2 presale at https://t.co/x8PRTb12Eh. Presale starts Monday 1/6 at 12pm PT pic.twitter.com/QPRYnJVe9P — Coachella (@coachella) January 3, 2020

This year’s festival will be the first since 2016 without a female headliner, with Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Ariana Grande performing in the last three years.

British stars set to perform in April include Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Lewis Capaldi, Calvin Harris, Dave and Charli XCX.

Other performers include Lana Del Rey, Megan Thee Stallion, Summer Walker, City Girls and Big Sean.

Coachella – full title the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival – takes place in the Indio desert near Palm Springs and is one of the most popular music festivals in the world.

Organisers said tickets for the first full weekend have already sold out. As well as its musical offerings, Coachella is known for attracting a host of famous faces each year.

Last year’s headliners were Childish Gambino, Tame Impala and Grande, while Kanye West brought his Sunday Service to the second weekend.

Coachella takes place on the weekends of 10 and 17 April.