Cheryl says she wants more children and is looking for a sperm donor

Cheryl has revealed she is planning to have more children and is looking for a sperm donor.

The pop star, 36, shares two-year-old son Bear with former One Direction singer Liam Payne and said she does not want him to be her only child.

Cheryl said she intends to conceive “more than one” child via a sperm donor.

She told the Times magazine the forthcoming treatment “makes me very happy”.

She said: “If time was on my side and I was in my twenties, yeah, I would wait and consider more options, or wait for somebody I felt was right, but…

“You could meet somebody and for that year it feels incredible, but there is never a guarantee because there are so many variables that can happen. Life is a funny old game.”

Newcastle-born Cheryl, who has been married to former England footballer Ashley Cole and French restaurateur Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini, said she will get the sperm from “out of town”.

Advertising

“You can get it from abroad,” she said.

“Do you imagine some guy from Newcastle saying, ‘That’s my child!’?” There’s a lot to choose from and a lot to think about.”

Cheryl has revealed her plans to have more children and is looking for a sperm donor (Ian West/PA)

Cheryl found fame in 2002 after winning a place in the girl group Girls Aloud following a stint on Popstars: The Rivals.

Advertising

She has since become one of the UK’s most successful female solo artists and appeared as a judge on the X Factor.

Cheryl returns to TV on Saturday as a judge on the BBC’s The Greatest Dancer.

She split from Payne, 26, in July 2018. Speaking about her romantic life, Cheryl said: “I’m just not very good at choosing. I think I’ve always had a bit of that disease where I’m a kind of contradiction.

“I’m attracted to people who have traits I hate, if that makes any sense to you? Because it makes no sense to me. It’s almost like, ‘Can I help them …?’ ”

She added:“But I’m very much in a good space now. I’ve come so far past all of that. I’m so happy now. I am happy with who I am and where I am in my life, and with my situation… (and) my son.

“I didn’t need to choose him. He chose me! And it’s changed my world view. It’s changed everything for me in the best way. I had to reassess myself as a person, as a woman, as an older woman.”