Menu

Advertising

Victoria Beckham: Why my flaws make me smile

Showbiz | Published:

The fashion designer formerly known as Posh Spice says she feels content.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham says she does not consider herself beautiful – but she makes the “best of what I have”.

The Spice Girl turned fashion designer, 45, told Harper’s Bazaar that getting older had made her “comfortable” in her skin.

“Do I think of myself as beautiful? No, absolutely not. But I make the best of what I have,” she told the magazine.

“I see my imperfections and flaws and I smile – It’s who I am and I’m not going to try to change that.

“It’s taken me a long, long time to recognise that by 45 years old, actually I’m alright.

“I work hard, I look OK, I’ve got four children that I’m incredibly proud of, a wonderful husband and I feel content.”

Asked what her idea of a treat is, Beckham said spending quality time with husband David.

“Dinner with my husband, in London, with a really nice bottle of wine, just the two of us,” she said.

“Date night, I suppose! I always laugh about ‘date night’ because we’ve been together 23 years, but we really enjoy each other’s company.”

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News