Victoria Beckham: Why my flaws make me smile

Victoria Beckham says she does not consider herself beautiful – but she makes the “best of what I have”.

The Spice Girl turned fashion designer, 45, told Harper’s Bazaar that getting older had made her “comfortable” in her skin.

“Do I think of myself as beautiful? No, absolutely not. But I make the best of what I have,” she told the magazine.

“I see my imperfections and flaws and I smile – It’s who I am and I’m not going to try to change that.

“It’s taken me a long, long time to recognise that by 45 years old, actually I’m alright.

“I work hard, I look OK, I’ve got four children that I’m incredibly proud of, a wonderful husband and I feel content.”

Asked what her idea of a treat is, Beckham said spending quality time with husband David.

“Dinner with my husband, in London, with a really nice bottle of wine, just the two of us,” she said.

“Date night, I suppose! I always laugh about ‘date night’ because we’ve been together 23 years, but we really enjoy each other’s company.”