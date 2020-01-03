Advertising
Victoria Beckham: Why my flaws make me smile
The fashion designer formerly known as Posh Spice says she feels content.
Victoria Beckham says she does not consider herself beautiful – but she makes the “best of what I have”.
The Spice Girl turned fashion designer, 45, told Harper’s Bazaar that getting older had made her “comfortable” in her skin.
“Do I think of myself as beautiful? No, absolutely not. But I make the best of what I have,” she told the magazine.
“I see my imperfections and flaws and I smile – It’s who I am and I’m not going to try to change that.
“It’s taken me a long, long time to recognise that by 45 years old, actually I’m alright.
“I work hard, I look OK, I’ve got four children that I’m incredibly proud of, a wonderful husband and I feel content.”
Asked what her idea of a treat is, Beckham said spending quality time with husband David.
“Dinner with my husband, in London, with a really nice bottle of wine, just the two of us,” she said.
“Date night, I suppose! I always laugh about ‘date night’ because we’ve been together 23 years, but we really enjoy each other’s company.”
