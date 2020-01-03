The Great Pottery Throw Down unveils its 12 contestants

An amateur body builder and a mother who used ceramics to overcome postnatal depression are among 12 contestants preparing to compete on Channel 4’s The Great Pottery Throw Down.

The TV show, made by the company behind The Great British Bake Off, sees home potters strive to create their most intricate and imaginative works.

Sara Cox fronted the show for two series on BBC Two before it was cancelled in 2018.

The programme was snapped up by Channel 4 with new host Melanie Sykes fronting the series.

Master potter Keith Brymer Jones returns to judge alongside award-winning ceramicist Sue Pryke.

Here are the 12 new contestants.

Studio potter Jacob, 23, from Liverpool

Jacob (Channel 4/PA)

Advertising

Jacob has six years experience potting in Wirral where he grew up.

Born to a Chinese father and English mother, Jacob is the youngest of three siblings.

His work is influenced by his Chinese heritage and he draws from Chinese folktales, legends and mythical creatures, especially dragons.

Warehouse operative Claire, 29, from Co Antrim, Northern Ireland

Advertising

Claire (Channel 4/PA)

Claire has nearly a decade of experience and takes pride in the meticulous detail of her pots.

Born in Ballymena, by day she works as a warehouse operative in a local pottery supplies.

At night, she trains as a body builder and her dream is to be crowned Miss Universe.

Full-time mother Florence “Flea”, 33, from London

Florence (Channel 4/PA)

Growing up in London, Florence was immersed in the art world from an early age.

Now a mother-of-two, she used ceramics to overcome postnatal depression seven years ago.

She regularly forages for her own clay.

Home potter Christian “Kit”, 19, from Cornwall

Christian (Channel 4/PA)

Christian’s first experience of pottery came on his 9th birthday and he was instantly hooked.

Born on his parents’ organic turkey farm in Cornwall, Christian enjoys music festivals and meeting people from outside of his Cornish bubble.

Retired company director Leonard, 70, from Cornwall

Leonard (Channel 4/PA)

Leonard learnt his pottery skills at Ealing College of Art in 1978.

Since moving to Cornwall from London to retire with his wife, he has rediscovered the skill.

Leonard is a keen open water swimmer and was regional scuba diving coach for the east of England.

Professional cycling manager Matt, 30, from Greater Manchester

Matt (Channel 4/PA)

Matt grew up in Carnforth, Lancashire, and began a professional cycling career at the age of 17.

He rode for several English teams and competed in competitions such as the Tour of Britain and the Grand Prix de la Ville de Perenchies.

He ended his nine-year professional road cycling career in 2017 and now manages other riders.

Full-time carer Rainna, 27, from Kent

Rainna (Channel 4/PA)

Rainna grew up in Bow, east London, but moved to Kent when she was 14, where she began her love affair with potting.

She uses her whole house as a studio, including the kitchen and conservatory, but she can mainly be found throwing in a converted garden shed.

Art college technician and part time tutor Ronaldo, 31, from London

Ronaldo (Channel 4/PA)

Born in Barbados, Ronaldo spent most of his childhood in his parent’s pottery workshops.

He moved to London aged 19 and after receiving an injury started to pot as a form of physiotherapy.

Full-time mother Rosa, 43, from Buckinghamshire

Rosa (Channel 4/PA)

The former fashion designer was born in Copenhagen and lived on the island of Bornholm with her sister, mother and sculptor father from the age of 10.

She lives with her husband in the UK and practices pottery every day.

Retired gift shop owner Rosalind, 59, from Essex

Rosalind (Channel 4/PA)

Rosalind spent most of her working life at markets and antique fairs finding items to sell in her shop.

Retired now, she lives with her husband, who keeps pigeons, in a Victorian house surrounded by nature.

Craft assistant and illustrator Sampada “Sammie”, 26, from London

Sampada (Channel 4/PA)

Born in Nepal, Sampada moved to London ​with her family aged seven and speaks five languages.

She runs a sewing and jewellery workshop for adults with learning difficulties and also works freelance on illustration commissions, designing websites and hosting life drawing sessions ​and pottery classes from her studio space.

Composer and music teacher Tom, 39, from Sheffield

Tom (Channel 4/PA)

Tom, who plays the French horn, trombone and piano, describes himself as a “hummingbird” who is “forever trying to do three things at once”.

He started pottery three years ago after suffering a back injury, and enjoys creating unusual and even grotesque pots.

The Great Pottery Throw Down airs on January 8 at 9pm on More4 and January 12 at 6.45pm on Channel 4.