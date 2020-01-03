Stormzy secures first number one single of 2020

Stormzy has crowned a successful year by scoring the first number one single of 2020.

The grime star, 26, topped the charts with Own It featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy, taken from his chart-topping second album Heavy Is The Head.

The triumph tops off a bumper 12 months for the south London rapper in which he headlined Glastonbury Festival, launched a publishing imprint and won numerous awards.

The track is Stormzy’s third number one single in the past year, following the success of Vossi Bop and Take Me Back To London, also with Sheeran.

Stormzy told the Official Charts Company: “When we shoot, we score! Big up Ed and Burna Boy.

“Honestly, I’m so grateful. Anyone who listens to me, supports me, buys my music, streams my music or comes to my shows, you lot have changed my life.

“Words aren’t enough, but thank you.”

Ed Sheeran (Ben Birchall/PA)

Own It also marks the first number one for Nigerian singer Burna Boy and the ninth for Suffolk singer-songwriter Sheeran.

The song scored 57,000 chart sales this week, including 6.6 million streams, according to the Official Charts Company, leaving Lewis Capaldi’s Before You Go at number two, and Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now at number three.

The last British rapper to score three number one singles within 12 months was Dizzee Rascal a decade ago, with Holiday, Dirtee Disco and Shout between September 2009 and June 2010.

Capaldi scored the first number one album of the year with his debut record Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, also the biggest album of 2019, shifting 641,000 combined sales since its release last May.