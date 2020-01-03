Stormzy escalates feud with fellow rapper Wiley

Stormzy has escalated his feud with fellow rapper Wiley by describing him as “a drunk uncle”.

The pair became embroiled in a Twitter spat this week after Wiley, 40, criticised Stormzy, 26, for working with Ed Sheeran on the number one single Own It, which also features Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

Wiley, sometimes dubbed the Godfather of Grime, also dismissed the south London rapper’s claim that he had stopped Jay-Z from collaborating on Sheeran’s track Take Me Back To London.

Stormzy performing at Glastonbury Festival (Yui Mok/PA)

Following the announcement on Friday that Own It had become the first number one single of 2020, Stormzy appeared on BBC Radio 1 where he suggested Wiley should stop using social media while drunk.

The Brit Award-winner also said he felt sorry for Sheeran, who is abroad on a break from music, for having to worry about their spat.

Stormzy said of Wiley: “I don’t think we’ll be meeting up any time soon.

“I think he just gets a bit woop and then he hits the old social media. Obviously, when you get wooped you’re not meant to tweet.

“It’s like a drunk uncle, it’s like ‘aw uncle, come on man…get back to bed’.”

“This is why it’s even worse, because Ed’s the kindest, nicest soul ever.

“He’s just trying to travel the world and he’s probably getting notifications….But I said, ‘Don’t worry I’ll do all the trolling’.

“I don’t mind trolling Wiley, he loves it.”

Earlier in the day Wiley shared a cryptic video on Instagram in which he said: “You know what, I just want to say. Homage is not always homage. Sometimes people pretend they are paying homage.

“Now I like you Stormz (sic). I do. But one day we are going to have to tell each other the truth.”

It comes after Wiley claimed in August last year that Sheeran was “using grime to look good”.

Those comments were prompted by the release of a remix of Take Me Back To London featuring grime artists Jaykae and Aitch.

Wiley and Sheeran previously worked together on the track You from Sheeran’s EP No.5 Collaborations Project in 2011.

Sheeran also worked with grime MC Ghetts on a track on the record.

His latest album, No.6 Collaborations Project, also sees the Suffolk pop star collaborate with the likes of Eminem, 50 Cent, Bruno Mars, Khalid and Dave.