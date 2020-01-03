Rose McGowan reveals why short hair could have cost her acting jobs

Rose McGowan has revealed she was told she should have longer hair as an actress in order to seem desirable and get more work.

The former Charmed star said that she feels more powerful since shaving her head several years ago.

McGowan, 46, told Hunger Magazine: “I always had short hair growing up. Then when I was in Hollywood, they told me I had to have long hair otherwise the men wouldn’t want to f*** me.

“If they didn’t want to f*** me, they wouldn’t hire me.”

Rose McGowan in 2008 with longer hair (Ian West/PA)

She said that “a woman told me that”.

McGowan, who had longer hair when she was younger, added: “The longer my hair is, the less powerful I feel.

“The side effect I noticed when I shaved my head is that men could hear the words coming out of my mouth for the first time.

“They couldn’t hear me before. I had not expected that.”

The actress and feminist activist, who has been at the forefront of the Me Too movement against sexual harassment which led to numerous accusations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein, also told of how she responds when asked how men can flirt with women.

“The question I always get that’s really stupid is: ‘Well, how do men know if they’re allowed to flirt any more?'” she said.

Rose McGowan (Jane Barlow/PA)

“It makes me want to bang my head against the ground.

“If you’re not grabbing people against their will, you should be OK. If you’re not punishing them for not going out with you, you should be OK. If you’re not seeking revenge because this girl doesn’t like you, you should be OK.”

She added: “It’s fine to flirt but it’s another thing when someone buys you a drink and thinks they own your hour or that night.”

The full interview with Rose McGowan for Hunger Magazine is available on hungertv.com.