Olly Murs: How a break from social media helped me find love

Showbiz | Published:

The singer is now in a relationship with Amelia Tank.

Olly Murs

Olly Murs says a break from showbiz helped him find love.

The singer, 35, coupled up with Amelia Tank while taking time-out to have knee surgery to repair ligament damage.

Speaking about his six-month break from social media, The Voice coach told Good Morning Britain: “It was important for me to focus on myself.

“During that process I was very fortunate to meet my girlfriend as well.”

The couple previously went to the gym together and had been on a few dates which did not work out.

Murs went on: “After my operation we got in contact again… I was away from this world of showbiz and just at home.

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys!! Quick update from me! I’m putting on a brave face for the gram ?? but this week I’ve been recovering from serious knee surgery, something I’ve needed for sometime. I’m not quite sure how I’m going to cope sitting still like this for the next few months ?? its going to kill me but it’s what’s needed. I’m also going to use this time as an opportunity to take myself off social media for a while – focus on my recovery and spend some time on myself, with friends and family. ‪Thanks for a super 2019! With the Voice Win and my Sell Out Arena Tour! Unreal moments! Loved it.. now it’s time for a rest. Enjoy the rest of your year you cheeky lot, don’t miss me too much ? I’ll see you all soon ?❤‬

A post shared by Olly Murs (@ollymurs) on

“I had my hair shaven, I had one leg, a big belly – I don’t know why she’s with me.”

Murs advised: “If you’re having a difficult time, get off social platforms, just for a little while.

“Be in love with the people around you, your friends and family.

“Sometimes we disconnect ourselves from having a normal conversation and opening up about our feelings and we’re quite quick to go on a social media platform and write about it. But actually speak to people.”

