Killing Eve renewed for fourth season ahead of third series airing

Killing Eve has been renewed for a fourth season months before the next instalment hits screens.

Ahead of the third season airing later this year, BBC America revealed the popular drama – which sees Sandra Oh play a British intelligence investigator on the hunt for Jodie Comer’s psychopathic assassin – has already been renewed.

An announcement on the BBC America website, shared from the official Killing Eve Twitter account, said: “Today (January 3) we’re thrilled to announce that the critically-acclaimed, Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated and Bafta-winning series has been renewed for a fourth season, months ahead of the season three premiere in Spring 2020!”

Executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle said: “I am beyond thrilled that we can continue our extraordinary journey.

“It is testament to everyone involved that we have been picked up so early – the magnificent actors, writers, directors and production team. We are extremely lucky to work with such fierce and dedicated people.”

The programme, produced in the UK by Sid Gentle Films Ltd for BBC America, has won several major awards for its first two series, including an Emmy and a Bafta for Comer, and Baftas for best drama series and supporting actress Fiona Shaw.

It is up for two prizes at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday January 5 – best drama television series and another best actress nod for British star Comer.

While Killing Eve’s third series is due to air in the spring in the US, fans in the UK will have to wait until later in the year for it to be broadcast on the BBC.

The announcement of the renewal comes after the BBC revealed in mid-December that Killing Eve was the biggest show of 2019 on BBC iPlayer.

At the time, the spy thriller had notched up 40.4 million requests on the streaming platform.

Jodie Comer as Villanelle in Killing Eve (Aimee Spinks/BBC/PA)

The cat-and-mouse tale is based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings and developed for TV by Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Call The Midwife star Emerald Fennell took over as showrunner from Waller-Bridge for the second series, and writer Suzanne Heathcote has taken over as the showrunner for the third season.

AMC Networks Entertainment Group president Sarah Barnett, who oversees BBC America, said: “How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on US television for six years.

“The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and it’s fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. Season three lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever.

“Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.”