Gail Porter: I like sporting a bald head now

Gail Porter says she is happy to have no hair now.

The former model, 48, lost her hair suddenly, first in 2005, before it grew back, and then again in 2010.

She spoke after ex-chat show host Ricki Lake revealed she had been struggling with hair loss for years and that at times it has made her feel suicidal.

Porter, who sports a bald head and eschews a wig, told BBC Breakfast: “I think I’ve been very fortunate.

“I quite like the fact I don’t have hair now. Obviously when it first happened it was very shocking.

“Now I just embrace it. I can understand people who lose hair and find it very upsetting. Now I think, it is what it is. I don’t really worry about anything.”

She said: “I still get abuse in the street every now and again, not too often but I can take it. It’s a weird thing to happen but I just get on with it.”

Good morning. On my way to @BBCNews to talk all things about female baldness. X — Gail Porter (@Gailporter) January 3, 2020

Porter initially looked into treatments but found nothing worked and so decided to “embrace this”.

The “amount of women who come up to me and say, ‘You know what, this is a wig’ or ‘Underneath this hat I don’t have any hair,'” she said.

Former talk show host Lake said her hair was never the same after being “triple-processed and teased” every couple of weeks when she played Tracy in Hairspray in 1988.