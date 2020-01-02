Todrick Hall: My American Idol experience will inform Greatest Dancer role

Todrick Hall has said he still vividly remembers his time on American Idol and will use that experience as a new captain on The Greatest Dancer.

The choreographer and RuPaul’s Drag Race star, 34, first found fame on the ninth series of the reality singing competition, when he made it to the semi-finals, and he will use that to inform his feedback on the BBC One show.

He told the PA news agency: “I think that my critiques come from that place because I’ve been on both sides.

“I’ve been not just a person who auditions, as everybody in the entertainment industry does, but I have been on a reality competition in the States knowing that millions of people are going to see what you do on that floor.

“You only get one shot to really make a lasting impression that could potentially change your life and your career, it’s so insane, so what I’m trying to do is make sure that I’m giving them advice not just to make it on this show and to hopefully win it but to give them advice that will help them in their careers, whether they make it through or not.

“Because then I think it’s a win-win situation, whether they win or not.

“It’s been really really cool and they are all just so excited and I hope that all the contestants walk away with a loving energy in their heart and continue pursuing dance.”

Hall joins fellow captains, Cheryl, who also first found fame on singing competition show Popstars: The Rivals, Matthew Morrison and Oti Mabuse, and he has promised that he will put his own stamp on the new panel.

He said: “I love fashion and I love doing things that are out of the box and I’m so grateful that the BBC have allowed me to come with all my characters and foxes on my shoulders and crazy stuff.

“Spoiler alert, there will be plush animals on my costumes.”

Series two of The Greatest Dancer starts on BBC One at 7pm on January 4.