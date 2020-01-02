Katie McGlynn pulls out of first post-Coronation Street role after illness

Former Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn has pulled out of playing Tinker Bell in a Peter Pan pantomime due to illness.

The role was the 26-year-old’s first since leaving the ITV soap after her character Sinead Tinker died after suffering cancer.

She was starring as the fictional fairy at the Northwich Memorial Court in Cheshire when she fell ill on December 28, according to the show’s bosses.

Absolutely gutted but on doctors advice I’ve had to take the final week out of panto as I’m unwell… I’ve loved my time as Tinkerbell in Peter Pan @ABPtheatreshows ❤️ I’m so sorry to everyone who has booked tickets..but you’ll still have a fab time with the rest of Peter Panto x — Katie McGlynn (@KatiexMcGlynn) January 2, 2020

McGlynn said on Instagram that she had been unable to recover in time to perform in the final week of shows.

She wrote: “Absolutely gutted but on doctors advice I’ve had to take the final week out of panto as I’m unwell. I’ve loved my time as Tinkerbell.

“I’m so sorry to everyone who has booked tickets, but you’ll still have a fab time with the rest of Peter Panto.”

Katie McGlynn (Matt Crossick/PA)

A statement posted on the Northwich Panto Facebook page said: “Katie Mcglynn took poorly shortly before the evening performance on 28th December.

“She is still recuperating and the doctors advice is for her to continue to rest.

“As such she will not be returning for the final performances and the role of Tinker Bell will be played by an understudy for the last 4 shows.

“We understand how disappointing this will be for those of you who have booked to see Katie and she is devastated that she is not well enough to return.

“However we hope you will join us in wishing Katie well and all the best for 2020. We look forward to working with her again in the future.”

Her Coronation Street character Sinead, who had terminal cervical cancer, died at home in the company of her husband Daniel, played by Rob Mallard, and their baby son in a heartbreaking hour-long broadcast in October 2019.