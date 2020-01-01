Zoe Kravitz shares first photos from summer wedding to Karl Glusman

Zoe Kravitz has shared the first photos from her summer wedding to Karl Glusman.

The pictures include her Big Little Lies co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley and her Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them co-star Eddie Redmayne.

Also featured are her father Lenny Kravitz, mother Lisa Bonet and stepfather Jason Momoa.

She captioned all the pictures: “June 29th, 2019.”

The couple married at Lenny’s house in Paris after three years of dating.

One of the snaps shows the couple sharing their first kiss as husband and wife, while another shows Kravitz walking down a flight of stairs in her wedding dress holding a bouquet, surrounded by her parents, Momoa and her stepbrother and sister.

Advertising

Another shows the couple cutting their wedding cake.

Other stars who attended the ceremony were Alicia Keys, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson, Chris Pine and Denzel Washington.

Earlier this year Kravitz confirmed she will play Catwoman in a forthcoming Batman film, starring British actor Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.