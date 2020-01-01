Ten film stars to look out for in 2020

A whole host of young performers are poised to enjoy a banner year in 2020.

Here is a look at the 10 to watch.

Margaret Qualley

The 25-year-old daughter of Four Weddings And A Funeral actress Andie MacDowell had a breakout year in 2019 with roles in Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood and Fosse/Verdon, and that is set to continue in 2020.

She will make appearances in Seberg, opposite Kristen Stewart and My Salinger Year, with Sigourney Weaver.

Glen Powell

Glen Powell (Ian West/PA)

Advertising

The Hidden Figures actor, 31, has already had a Netflix hit with Set It Up and star turns in Scream Queens and The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society – but his biggest film to date will be Top Gun: Maverick, which sees Tom Cruise back in the pilot seat. Powell appears as Hangman.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The British Broadway star, 32, has been forging a path for herself on the big screen with the Steve McQueen film Widows and Harriet Tubman biopic Harriet.

Advertising

She is already an Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner and if she lands an Oscar for Harriet she will be the youngest ever EGOT, a performer with all four major awards of the industry. But that is not all, she is also due to play Aretha Franklin in the third series of Genius.

Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley (Ian West/PA)

The Irish star, 30, has been working steadily ever since she came second in the BBC talent show I’d Do Anything and enjoyed an impressive 2019 with star turns in Wild Rose, Chernobyl and Judy.

2020 will see her star opposite Robert Downey Jr in Dolittle and Benedict Cumberbatch in Ironbark. She will also appear opposite Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Keira Knightley and Keeley Hawes in Misbehaviour, about a group of women who hatch a plan to disrupt the 1970 Miss World beauty competition in London.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Already a critical darling for her roles in Midsommar, Little Women, Lady Macbeth and The Little Drummer Girl, 2020 is the year Pugh, 23, joins the Marvel cinematic universe.

She will play Natasha Romanoff’s sister in Scarlett Johansson’s long-awaited Black Widow film.

Jodie Turner-Smith

The British actress, 33, has been a model for some time but she is hitting the big screen this year with a leading role in Queen And Slim, also starring Daniel Kaluuya and directed by Melina Matsoukas, who is responsible for Beyonce’s Formation video.

She’ll also be starring as Colin Farrell’s wife in After Yang and opposite Michael B Jordan in action film Without Remorse.

Anthony Ramos

The Broadway star, 28, is best known for his originating the roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in Hamilton, and playing Ally’s pal Ramon in A Star Is Born. But his biggest part to date will come when he is seen as Usnavi de la Vega in the feature film adaptation of Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda’s previous musical In the Heights.

Lashana Lynch

Lashana Lynch (Ian West/PA)

You might recognise Lynch, 32, as fighter pilot Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel and she will soon be giving Daniel Craig a run for his money in the new Bond film No Time To Die.

In fact it seems that Lynch is even taking over the spy’s famous codename 007 in the film, which was co-written by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Kelvin Harrison Jr

The actor, 25, is about to have a big year with the family drama Waves, starring opposite Sterling K Brown and Renee Elise Goldsberry, as well as The Photograph with Lakeith Stanfield, Covers with Dakota Johnson and The Trial Of The Chicago 7, which is written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.

Sheila Atim

Sheila Atim (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The actress, 29, has been a West End sensation in The Girl From The North Country, for which she won an Olivier Award and picked up an MBE, and in 2020 she will star in The Show with Tom Burke and Ellie Bamber, as well as Netflix’s The Irregulars, a Sherlock Holmes retelling that focuses on a group of crime-solving street urchins.

She will also appear in Barry Jenkins’ Amazon series The Underground Railroad.