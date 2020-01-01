Mariah Carey responds after Twitter account hacked

Mariah Carey has expressed her shock after her Twitter account was hacked on New Year’s Eve.

The singer’s account shared a flurry of bizarre tweets on December 31, with some containing racist slurs and crude language.

Some of the posts referred to rapper Eminem, who Carey has feuded with in the past.

Carey later responded by tweeting: “I take a freaking nap and this happens?”

The tweets have since been deleted.

Back in control of her account, the singer later shared a brief video of herself celebrating New Year’s Eve with her eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

The clip showed the trio enjoying some fireworks.