Kathy Griffin rings in 2020 with big news

Kathy Griffin has revealed she is engaged to boyfriend Randy Bick and the couple are tying the knot in the early hours of the new year.

The comedian shared the surprise announcement in a video on Instagram in which she is wearing a long white dress and carrying a bouquet of red roses and Bick is wearing a dark suit with a rose corsage.

In the clip the pair say in unison: “Happy New Year! And, surprise! We’re getting married! Tonight! After midnight!”

Bick adds: “She said yes!”

Griffin added that they will tie the knot shortly after midnight on the west coast of the US.

She said it will be “very atypical, very fun, and you’re going to die when you see the officiant”.

In the video Bick plants a kiss on his bride-to-be, leading her to joke: “Oh my god, you pervert, I’m a virgin!” before they dance together.

The couple have reportedly been together since 2011, after meeting at a wine festival.