Kathy Griffin enlists famous friend to officiate wedding

Kathy Griffin started 2020 by marrying her boyfriend Randy Bick.

The couple exchanged vows in a ceremony that was officiated by actress Lily Tomlin.

Griffin, 59, shared a short clip on Twitter showing her in a long white dress and clutching a bouquet of red roses.

The entire ceremony was just under 14 minutes but I have to give you guys the uncut first 75 seconds. LOVE IT! We promised you atypical. We are in love and we cannot stop laughing. Thank you @LilyTomlin and Jane Wagner!#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/O5vOss3TCD — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020

The clip shows Tomlin standing between the couple.

She says: “What was supposed to be a shallow, ‘toot it and boot it’ one-night stand has grown and flourished into something far more meaningful.

“They stayed together. Then they couldn’t stay away from one another.”

In a separate message, Griffin revealed her dress was the one she wore on her first date with Bick.

A) This was our first formal date in September 2011! We are in the back of a limo provided by the one only @GloriaEstefan because her team arranged for me to surprise her as a back up “dancer” when she performed at the Alma awards! pic.twitter.com/Z9kNaQHFpY — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 1, 2020

The couple have been together since 2011, apparently after meeting at a wine festival.