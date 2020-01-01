Holly Willoughby leads stars sharing wishes for 2020

Holly Willoughby shared her wish for “kindness and love” in 2020 as she joined stars revealing their hopes for the new year.

The This Morning presenter posted a photo on Instagram of herself with husband Dan Baldwin and children Harry, Belle and Chester as they watched fireworks together.

She captioned the photo: “To kindness and love … the things we need most … #ifyouknowyouknow #happy2020 xxx.”

Actress Jennifer Garner also shared her hopes for the future, writing: “I am grateful for the friendship, health, silliness and growth (even painful) of 2019.

“I am prayerfully grateful for my children and my family. I believe so much in the power of community and am grateful for every one that will have me, including all of you.

“Please, more of the same next year, for all of us.”

Advertising

Hollywood star Goldie Hawn wrote: “May this year surround you with love. Many blessings to everyone for a healthy, joyous and kinder 2020.”

Meanwhile, actress and film-maker Natalie Portman reflected on her achievements and life events over the past 10 years, including her wedding to choreographer Benjamin Millepied and the arrival of their children, Aleph and Amalia.

Advertising

She wrote: “I’m so grateful for this most beautiful decade yet – I married my partner in crime @benjaminmillepied, gave birth to two miraculous children, directed my first film (A Tale of Love and Darkness), produced a documentary about something I care passionately about (Eating Animals), got to play incredible characters working with artists I love and admire (Black Swan, Jackie, Vox Lux, Annihilation, among others), and found my voice and sisterhood with some truly incredible humans through @timesupnow.

“Hoping the next decade only brings further adventures, beauty and fulfillment – and a deepening appreciation of our planet and its wonders.

“Wishing you all a beautiful and fulfilling new year and new decade. Happy 2020!”

Kim Kardashian West posted a photograph of herself leaning over husband Kanye West for a kiss and wrote simply: “To lots of love in 2020.”