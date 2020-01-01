Georgia Toffolo’s car window smashed and bag stolen

Georgia Toffolo has told how her car window was smashed and her handbag stolen on New Year’s Eve.

The former I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! contestant posted a video on her Instagram Story showing one of her side windows was shattered.

She told her fans: “Happy New Year everyone.

Screengrab from Georgia Toffolo's Instagram

“Someone just threw a brick through my car window and stole my handbag.

“But on the bright side he left a tampon and my favourite blusher.

“So trying to look on the bright side of things.”

“Not great,” added the star, 25.

She later added a picture of the brick in the foot well of the car.

Screengrab from Georgia Toffolo's Instagram

Earlier, Toffolo told how she was seeing in 2020 with her grandparents.