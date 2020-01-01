Fearne Cotton vows to change after letting others ‘dull’ her fun side

Fearne Cotton has vowed to get back to who she used to be after letting others “dull” her more fun side.

The star, 38, posted a long message on Instagram saying that she had “built up walls” and sometimes “diluted” her personality as a result of comments from the media and online trolls.

Sharing throwback images of herself, Cotton wrote: “My mate Harry just sent me a video of me back in 2003 at a NY party tipsy, inhibition free and having a lot of fun (with a questionable haircut).

(Fearne Cotton/Instagram)

“It stopped me in my tracks and made me realise how much I’ve let others dull that side of me.

“The press, online comments, critics all suggesting I might need to change and me in turn believing it.

“I’ve built up walls to protect myself, diluted my personality at times and second guessed every negative comment that might come my way.”

“Well f*** that!” added the mother-of-two.

“My new resolution is to bring that b**** BACK! #2020.”

Cotton married Jesse Wood, the son of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, in 2014.

The couple have a son and a daughter together.