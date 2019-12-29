Profumo affair drama The Trial Of Christine Keeler to begin on BBC One

A new drama about the Profumo affair, starring Sophie Cookson, James Norton and Emilia Fox, begins on BBC One tonight.

The six-part series, The Trial Of Christine Keeler, features Kingsman actress Cookson as the model at the centre of one of the UK’s biggest scandals of the 20th century.

Keeler’s affairs with Tory cabinet minister John Profumo and a Russian diplomat at the height of the Cold War dominated headlines in the 1960s and nearly destroyed Harold Macmillan’s government.

Profumo, who was eventually forced to resign after lying to Parliament about the affair, is played by Ben Miles, while Norton plays Stephen Ward, who was tried for living off “immoral earnings” after claims that he introduced women, including Keeler, to rich clients.

Penned by novelist Amanda Coe, and directed by Andrea Harkin, the series aims to take a fresh look at the scandal and examine the sexual and cultural politics of the events.

Nocturnal Animals actress Ellie Bamber plays Keeler’s friend, Mandy Rice-Davies, while Fox plays Profumo’s wife Valerie.

The Trial Of Christine Keeler is on BBC One at 9pm.