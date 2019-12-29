Katie Price reflects on ‘difficult year’ after bankruptcy ruling

Katie Price has said she is reflecting on a “difficult year” shortly after she was declared bankrupt.

The 41-year-old, formerly known as Jordan, was once said to be worth more than £40 million but last month was declared bankrupt at a court in London on November 26.

She shared a photograph of herself in the bath with a glass of champagne and wrote: “Reflecting and celebrating in style in this beautiful bathroom having some well needed Me time.

“Just want to thank all my loyal fans and supporters who have stood by me throughout a difficult year!

“I appreciate you all and I am looking forward to a very exciting fresh beginning to 2020.”

On December 19 her on-off partner Kris Boyson was found not guilty of threatening a police officer following a row with paparazzi.

The charge had related to an incident on October 11 2018 after Boyson said Price became emotional while being “hounded” by two photographers outside his home, a court heard.

Back in February, Price was given a driving ban after she was convicted of being nearly twice the limit while in charge of her bright pink Range Rover, which she later sold at auction.

In June, she was fined hundreds of pounds for hurling a foul-mouthed “tirade of abuse” at her ex-partner’s girlfriend and banned from contacting her after a row in a school playground.

She was due to stand trial at Horsham Magistrates’ Court but she changed her plea to guilty, admitting the row with Michelle Penticost – who is now dating her estranged husband Kieran Hayler – and her friend Andrea Quigley in the playground of a primary school near Price’s home.