Eniko Parrish reveals how she found out about Kevin Hart’s infidelity

Kevin Hart’s wife has detailed how she found out he was unfaithful to her while she was heavily pregnant with their child.

Eniko Parrish reveals how she learned about her husband’s infidelity in 2017 at the time of Hart’s Netflix docu-series Don’t F**k This Up.

She says: “How I found out was a DM (direct message).

“I don’t know who it was. They sent me an edited video of Kevin, and you know, another woman. I was pregnant at the time. I was about seven or eight months pregnant and I was having breakfast and I opened my phone and immediately I just lost it.

“I called him, I’m crying, I’m like pissed. Right then and there, I just kept saying, ‘How the f*** did you let that happen?'”

Parrish added: “You publicly humiliated me. Everything is on Instagram, everything is on social media. So it was an ongoing fight all the time. Every single day. I kept questioning him, like, ‘If this is what you want to do, I don’t want to be a part of that.'”

The model said the fact she was expecting a baby prompted her to “maintain a level head”, adding: “I think that’s the only thing that really got me through. I wasn’t ready at the time to just give up on my family.

Advertising

“I wanted Kenzo (their son) to be able to know his dad and grow up. It was a lot for me, but we’ve been through it, we’ve gone through it, we passed it and he’s a better man now because of it.”

Hart publicly apologised to his wife and children after a man allegedly attempted to extort him over a video of him with a woman.