What to watch on Netflix in 2020

Sex Education, Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina and Money Heist will all return to Netflix in 2020, while To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel PS I Still Love You will also debut.

Here is a look at some of the best shows and films set to stream on the service next year.

January

Messiah – January 1

The new drama follows a CIA officer (Michelle Monaghan) who uncovers information about a man (Mehdi Dehbi) gaining international attention through acts of public disruption, and cultivating followers who claim he is performing miracles.

Is he the Messiah? Or is he a̶ ̶v̶e̶r̶y̶ ̶n̶a̶u̶g̶h̶t̶y̶ ̶b̶o̶y̶ not? Find out (maybe) when Messiah arrives on 1 January. pic.twitter.com/UmakLxwHH3 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 3, 2019

Spinning Out – January 1

Skins actress Kaya Scodelario plays an aspiring Olympic skater as she battles her personal demons and faces drama on and off the ice.

Anne With An E: series 3 – January 3

The latest adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic novel Anne Of Green Gables finishes with the third and final series.

Every day can be an adventure. ??? The final season of #AnneWithAnE is coming to @Netflix January 3 pic.twitter.com/cRdbp1MI9k — Anne with an "E" (@AnneWithAnE) December 18, 2019

AJ And The Queen – January 10

Drag Race star RuPaul plays a down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club in a rundown van, to recoup her stolen savings, accompanied by a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 11-year-old stowaway.

Miss Ruby Red, the stage is all yours ? RuPaul's shiny new comedy AJ and The Queen comes to Netflix 10 Jan pic.twitter.com/pc3tC6Sv4u — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 4, 2019

Grace and Frankie: series 6 – January 15

The comedy series, starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda as two women who are forced to live together after their husbands fall in love with each other, return for new episodes.

Rise up. Seat down. Season 6 coming January 15. pic.twitter.com/PRgC7Pdibc — Grace and Frankie (@GraceandFrankie) December 10, 2019

Sex Education: series 2 – January 17

Asa Butterfield returns as Otis, a teenager who sets up a sex clinic at his school, while Gillian Anderson returns as his sex therapist mother.

Get in losers, the new term is starting. Sex Education s2 streaming 17 January 2020. pic.twitter.com/itDARGz5ba — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 25, 2019

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: part 3 – January 24

The supernatural series following a teenage witch, played by Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka, returns as Sabrina prepares to enter hell to save her boyfriend.

knock knock knock on the gates of hell. see you Jan 24, witches. pic.twitter.com/YDStIZbP94 — Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (@sabrinanetflix) December 7, 2019

The Stranger – January 30

The new psychological thriller is an adaptation of Harlan Coben’s novel of the same name and stars Spooks actor Richard Armitage as a happily married father of two whose life is turned upside-down after a stranger tells him a secret about his wife.

She wears a cap ? She knows things she probably shouldn't ? She's… The Stranger. Coming the Netflix 30 Jan. pic.twitter.com/RF12GIVtqc — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 11, 2019

Bojack Horseman: series 6 part 2 – January 31

The adult animated series about an alcoholic horse movie star is due to come to an end with these final episodes.

part 1 of my shows out its prettttty good if i do say so myself and i just did pic.twitter.com/xbGxt3b5gf — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) October 25, 2019

February

To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You – February 12

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before made stars out of Noah Centineo and Lana Condor and now they are back for a sequel to the teen rom-com, reprising their roles of Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean.

THE TRAILER IS OUT! ?? To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres Feb 12, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/EdDiFHyqFH — To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (@toalltheboys) December 19, 2019

Narcos: Mexico: series 2 – February 13

Diego Luna returns in the drama about the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Felix Gallardo takes the helm.

#NarcosMexico Season 2 premieres February 13 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/sXRATjBCGH — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 17, 2019

Better Call Saul: series 5 – February 24

The final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off will finish this part of the story of shady lawyer Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk.

All The Bright Places – February 28

Based on the international bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven, the film stars Elle Fanning and Justice Smith as two teenagers who wish to escape from small-town Indiana.

Elle Fanning, Justice Smith, Alexandra Shipp, Kelli O’Hara, Keegan-Michael Key, and Luke Wilson star in All The Bright Places, adapted from Jennifer Niven's best-selling novel Premieres February 28 pic.twitter.com/3tH9Y1FheB — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 12, 2019

Money Heist (La Casa De Papel): series 4 – April 3

The Spanish crime drama about eight thieves returns for a highly anticipated fourth series.

La Casa de Papel / Money Heist returns with Part 4 on April 3 pic.twitter.com/wIbepk4tyo — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 8, 2019

Also expected to launch in 2020

After Life – series 2

Ricky Gervais’ black comedy about a man who says exactly what he is thinking after the death of his wife is expected to return in 2020 for a second series.

This Xmas, remember that some people are alone and can’t even afford the bare essentials like Netflix. If you have a poor, lonely neighbour, why not invite them over to watch #AfterLife? Bless you. pic.twitter.com/U2gUw2ZjnN — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 24, 2019

Disenchantment: part 3

Matt Groening’s animated medieval adventure story will return for more episodes.

Don't mess with mommy. Disenchantment Part 3 coming in 2020. pic.twitter.com/PIBMIwN9hk — Disenchantment (@disenchantment) December 10, 2019

Bridgerton

The first product of Shonda Rhimes’ lucrative Netflix deal will be an adaptation of the romance novels of Julia Quinn, which revolve around a wealthy family in Regency-era London. The cast features Dame Julie Andrews as mysterious gossip columnist Lady Whistledown, who narrates the series.

The legendary Julie Andrews will voice Lady Whistledown — the mysterious, sharp-tongued gossip writer whose mix of social commentary and scathing insults drive the characters wild on @byshondaland's upcoming series based on the beloved Bridgerton novels pic.twitter.com/yufXrH3A7i — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) June 19, 2019

The Eddy

La La Land filmmaker Damien Chazelle directs a musical drama revolving around a club in Paris, starring Andre Holland and Amandla Stenberg.

André Holland, Amandla Stenberg, Joanna Kulig, Tahar Rahim and Leila Bekhti star in The Eddy, a musical drama revolving around a club in Paris from Academy-Award winning director Damien Chazelle — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/ibBWe7J4XO — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) November 22, 2019

The Politician – series 2

The comedy drama about an ambitious teenager started production on its new series at the end of 2019.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Vanessa Hudgens reprises her dual roles of Duchess Margaret and baker Stacy but also adds a new lookalike to the mix — party girl Fiona.

Vanessa Hudgens returns as star & producer for "The Princess Switch: Switched Again" In the sequel, Duchess Margaret unexpectedly inherits the throne & hits a rough patch with Kevin so it’s up to Stacy to save the day before a new lookalike — party girl Fiona — foils their plans pic.twitter.com/2V3jNnwVuo — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) October 29, 2019

The Christmas Chronicles 2

Kurt Russell will reprise his role as Santa Claus, while his real-life wife Goldie Hawn will play Mrs Claus.

The Christmas Chronicles 2, coming next holiday season pic.twitter.com/zYVPwxKdbk — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 6, 2019

The first film launched on Netflix in 2018.