What to watch on Netflix in 2020
A raft of new shows and films will stream on the service.
Sex Education, Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina and Money Heist will all return to Netflix in 2020, while To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel PS I Still Love You will also debut.
Here is a look at some of the best shows and films set to stream on the service next year.
January
Messiah – January 1
The new drama follows a CIA officer (Michelle Monaghan) who uncovers information about a man (Mehdi Dehbi) gaining international attention through acts of public disruption, and cultivating followers who claim he is performing miracles.
Spinning Out – January 1
Skins actress Kaya Scodelario plays an aspiring Olympic skater as she battles her personal demons and faces drama on and off the ice.
Anne With An E: series 3 – January 3
The latest adaptation of Lucy Maud Montgomery’s classic novel Anne Of Green Gables finishes with the third and final series.
AJ And The Queen – January 10
Drag Race star RuPaul plays a down-on-her-luck drag queen who travels across America from club to club in a rundown van, to recoup her stolen savings, accompanied by a recently orphaned, tough-talking, scrappy 11-year-old stowaway.
Grace and Frankie: series 6 – January 15
The comedy series, starring Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda as two women who are forced to live together after their husbands fall in love with each other, return for new episodes.
Sex Education: series 2 – January 17
Asa Butterfield returns as Otis, a teenager who sets up a sex clinic at his school, while Gillian Anderson returns as his sex therapist mother.
Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: part 3 – January 24
The supernatural series following a teenage witch, played by Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka, returns as Sabrina prepares to enter hell to save her boyfriend.
The Stranger – January 30
The new psychological thriller is an adaptation of Harlan Coben’s novel of the same name and stars Spooks actor Richard Armitage as a happily married father of two whose life is turned upside-down after a stranger tells him a secret about his wife.
Bojack Horseman: series 6 part 2 – January 31
The adult animated series about an alcoholic horse movie star is due to come to an end with these final episodes.
February
To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You – February 12
To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before made stars out of Noah Centineo and Lana Condor and now they are back for a sequel to the teen rom-com, reprising their roles of Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean.
Narcos: Mexico: series 2 – February 13
Diego Luna returns in the drama about the rise of the Guadalajara Cartel in the 1980s as Felix Gallardo takes the helm.
Better Call Saul: series 5 – February 24
The final season of the Breaking Bad spin-off will finish this part of the story of shady lawyer Saul Goodman, played by Bob Odenkirk.
All The Bright Places – February 28
Based on the international bestselling novel by Jennifer Niven, the film stars Elle Fanning and Justice Smith as two teenagers who wish to escape from small-town Indiana.
Money Heist (La Casa De Papel): series 4 – April 3
The Spanish crime drama about eight thieves returns for a highly anticipated fourth series.
Also expected to launch in 2020
After Life – series 2
Ricky Gervais’ black comedy about a man who says exactly what he is thinking after the death of his wife is expected to return in 2020 for a second series.
Disenchantment: part 3
Matt Groening’s animated medieval adventure story will return for more episodes.
Bridgerton
The first product of Shonda Rhimes’ lucrative Netflix deal will be an adaptation of the romance novels of Julia Quinn, which revolve around a wealthy family in Regency-era London. The cast features Dame Julie Andrews as mysterious gossip columnist Lady Whistledown, who narrates the series.
The Eddy
La La Land filmmaker Damien Chazelle directs a musical drama revolving around a club in Paris, starring Andre Holland and Amandla Stenberg.
The Politician – series 2
The comedy drama about an ambitious teenager started production on its new series at the end of 2019.
The Princess Switch: Switched Again
Vanessa Hudgens reprises her dual roles of Duchess Margaret and baker Stacy but also adds a new lookalike to the mix — party girl Fiona.
The Christmas Chronicles 2
Kurt Russell will reprise his role as Santa Claus, while his real-life wife Goldie Hawn will play Mrs Claus.
The first film launched on Netflix in 2018.
