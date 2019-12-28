Chance The Rapper celebrates first wedding anniversary with Kirsten Corley

Chance The Rapper has celebrated his first wedding anniversary with wife Kirsten Corley.

The hip-hop artist proposed to his long-term girlfriend over the July 4 holiday weekend in the US in 2018 and the pair officially tied the knot last December, before a lavish ceremony at Pelican Hill resort in Newport Beach, California, in March.

The March event was attended by 150 friends and family, including the rapper’s mentor Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West, as well as the stand-up comedian David Chappelle.

The musician, whose real name is Chancelor Jonathan Bennett, shared a photograph of his wife and their four-year-old daughter Kensli on Instagram, writing: “Happy Anniversary to the woman that gave me everything.

“Its been a year since we hit city hall and made it official but you’ve had my heart forever. I love you eternally. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

The couple welcomed their second child, daughter Marli, in September.