Strictly’s Motsi Mabuse: I’m waiting for the BBC call about the next series

Strictly Come Dancing’s Motsi Mabuse says she is “waiting for that call” about reprising her judging role on the next series.

The 38-year-old made her debut, after Dame Darcey Bussell quit the panel, on this year’s show, which was won by actor Kelvin Fletcher.

She tells The Graham Norton Show she was nervous after learning she was in the running for the position.

Stephen Graham, Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Motsi Mabuse and Florence Pugh during filming for The Graham Norton Show (David Parry/PA)

“When Darcey left, I was in Germany and called my sister (Oti) to ask what was happening and we were joking that they should call me,” she says.

“And then they did! At first, I was like ‘I am so honoured, this is such amazing news’.

“Then I was like ‘I don’t want to do it, this is too much’, then … ‘I want to do it’.

“When they called me again and told me I was still in the race, I asked them to send me a text and not call again because I couldn’t handle the pressure.

“They didn’t send a text, they actually came and said ‘Welcome to the BBC’.”

Asked about returning to Strictly for the next series, she says: “They haven’t said anything to me.

“I’m waiting for that call – again!” she tells the BBC One show.

On sibling Oti winning Strictly with celebrity partner Fletcher, Mabuse, who lives in Germany, says: “I really didn’t think she would win … because you don’t know what will happen.

“I prepared her. I said that I would come for one day to the UK if she won, and, if she lost, for two days with my baby to console her. The baby would make her feel better.”

Mabuse will not be dancing on New Year’s Eve.

“I avoid it, but I love to watch other people dancing,” she says.

“It really is the most entertaining thing on the planet and, as they take in more alcohol, the better it gets!”

The show also features Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys, Florence Pugh, Stephen Graham, Anthony Joshua and Melanie C.

– The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on December 31 at 10.20pm.