Political dramatist James Graham ‘very flattered’ to be made OBE

Playwright James Graham said he was “surprised and flattered” to be made an OBE.

The writer, whose play of the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? cheating scandal is being adapted for TV, received the honour for services to drama and to young people in British theatre.

Graham, 37, is also known as a political dramatist, for works such as Westminster-based This House; The Vote, set in a polling station; and Brexit: The Uncivil War.

James Graham arriving for The Olivier Awards (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Brexit drama starred Benedict Cumberbatch as Dominic Cummings, the strategist behind Vote Leave.

Other credits include the film X + Y, about a young maths prodigy, and TV drama Coalition, on the rise of Nick Clegg.

Graham told the PA news agency he was “surprised and of course very flattered to receive this honour”.

“Like everyone else, you don’t imagine or expect this kind of thing growing up, or when you’re starting out,” he said.

“I’ve been so lucky with the people who have championed me, from my school teachers who believed working-class kids should be allowed to access theatre, to all the other family and friends, artists and audiences who keep supporting me to this day.

“I’m pretty sure I haven’t earned it yet, but I’ll do my best to justify it in the future.”

Other credits include Finding Neverland, a musical about Peter Pan creator JM Barrie; Ink, on the early days of Rupert Murdoch; and political comedy Labour Of Love.