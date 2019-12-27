Michelle Dockery on using her natural accent in Guy Ritchie’s latest film

Michelle Dockery has revealed she enjoyed using her own Essex accent in her latest film after years of playing well-spoken Lady Mary in Downton Abbey.

Dockery is starring alongside Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam and Henry Golding in Guy Ritchie’s crime drama The Gentlemen.

The 38-year-old, who plays the wife of McConaughey’s character, said it was “so much fun” to revert back to her natural accent for the film.

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery is featured on the cover of Tatler’s February issue (Jack Waterlot/Tatler/PA)

Dockery, who is on the cover of February’s Tatler, told the magazine: “It came quite naturally. I grew up in Essex. There’s a way of talking I grew up around.

“And finally being able to play a character whose accent has an Essex sound, as mine does – I loved that. I’ve been playing well-spoken for so long, to do something closer to my roots was so much fun.”

Dockery played Lady Mary Crawley in ITV’s hit period drama Downton Abbey for five years before reprising the role in this year’s film adaption.

The role brought Dockery international acclaim and intense attention from fans.

The actress said she accepts it is part of fame.

She said: “People want to know a bit more about you, because you’re on their television screens. It’s the nature of the business. That’s something I accept now.

“I’ve learnt that it’s a privilege to have the power to cheer people up. When somebody asks you for a picture, answering yes is the right way to go.”

See the full feature in the February issue of Tatler available via digital download and newsstands on January 2.