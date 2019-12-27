Mel C: Spice Girls overseas gigs ‘up in the air’

Mel C says there are no plans for a Spice Girls overseas tour.

The singer, 45, said she would like to perform again with the rest of the group, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner.

But she tells The Graham Norton Show that “careers, kids and husbands” mean that nothing is booked for now.

“I can’t speak for everyone, but I would love to do more, and I’d love to get to territories we never got to with a big live show,” she says.

Mel C featuring Sink The Pink perform during The Graham Norton Show (David Parry/PA)

“Everyone’s got careers and kids and husbands, so it’s all up in the air at the moment.

“There are no plans.”

The Spice Girls, minus Victoria Beckham, recently performed UK dates.

Posh Spice did not attend, despite expectations she might appear at a gig as a show of support.

Mel B later told Good Morning Britain: “I expected her to come and just say ‘Hi’ at least … not even on stage, just as an audience member supporting.”

– The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on December 31 at 10.20pm.