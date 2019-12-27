Meghan Trainor explains why joining The Voice UK was ‘intimidating’

Meghan Trainor has said that replacing Jennifer Hudson on The Voice UK was “intimidating”.

The US singer-songwriter, who is on the panel alongside existing coaches Sir Tom Jones, Will.i.am and Olly Murs for the new series of the singing competition, also said she was “very insecure” about what the contestants would think of her because she had not accomplished as much as her co-stars.

The All About That Bass singer, 26, said joining the ITV series had been “a dream”, adding: “It’s so cool and everything I ever thought it would be and more. I’ve been very surprised.”

Trainor said she was “so nervous” about not being chosen by the contestants to be their mentor when all four members of the panel turned their chairs in approval.

She said: “I kept telling the guys, ‘What if nobody picks me?’ What if I keep saying ‘I want you’ and they don’t want to be on my team?

“That was my biggest fear and to win the first time four chairs are turned … Everyone wants them and I am the new girl in town, I’m the youngest, I haven’t accomplished as much as everyone else, so I was very insecure and worried that they wouldn’t know what I’ve done in my career or even who I am.”

On filling the space left by music star Hudson, who was on The Voice UK for three series, Trainor said: “It’s definitely intimidating and nerve-wracking.

“Will was telling a contestant yesterday, ‘We really miss Jennifer Hudson!’ and I was like, ‘OK’… but he was like, ‘But we love Meghan!’

The Voice UK coaches Olly Murs, left to right, Sir Tom Jones, Meghan Trainor and Will.i.am (Ian West/PA)

“So it’s tough because like I’m her number one fan and it’s hard to fill those shoes, but everyone has been so nice about it.

“I’ve messaged her and said, ‘Everyone loves you, we talk about you every five minutes. They miss you, I miss you and I hope I make you proud. And any advice you have, please let me know.'”

Black Eyed Peas star Will.i.am, who has been a coach on The Voice UK since the first series in 2012, said: “I think the reason why it’s tough for (Meghan) is because Jennifer became a darling here.

“She has big shoes to fill. But I think they’re really going to like her a lot.”

Full of praise for his new co-star, he added: “She’s not just a great singer with a hot song, she is an architect, and architects come around once in a blue moon.”

Trainor has been a judge on singing show The Four: Battle For Stardom, an American reality series, and she scored major music success when her debut single All About That Bass topped the charts across the world, including in her home country and in the UK.

It is reported to have sold more than 11 million copies worldwide.

Murs said: “Jennifer had that great American bubbly diva queen personality and I think Meghan’s got that as well, she’s just a very powerful woman, she’s got this great energy about her, she’s fun.”

The last series of The Voice UK was won by Molly Hocking from Cornwall, securing a first win for coach Murs.

The Voice UK, hosted by Emma Willis, returns to ITV at 8.30pm on Saturday January 4.